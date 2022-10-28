ANDERSON — Lockdowns may be over, but some folks, especially minors, still feel locked down in other ways.
Clinical Supervisor for Meridian Health in Anderson, Keith Manship, said he’s seen an increase in mental health issues in children, issues that include suicidal and homicidal ideation.
He recalled three or four cases in the two weeks leading up to Sept. 29, compared to about one per month, a year ago.
“And that’s really stemming from the start of the school year. Over the summertime, we weren’t seeing as much but now that we’re back into school sessions and everything, we are definitely seeing an increase of the homicidal thoughts," he said. “Instead of harming, it’s thoughts of harming other kids at school, family members, things like that.”
Acting on those thoughts, he said, could range from scratching another’s arms to a full-fledged attempt.
With a pandemic often comes uncertainty and anxiety. Manship said they saw avoidance behaviors such as not wanting to go to school or not being engaged becoming prominent, but as the 2021-2022 school year ended, students seemed to be reengaging.
School can be a place where students feel connected to others and an overall sense of belonging, which could result in better mental health outcomes, a study mentioned in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report concluded.
“Compared with those who did not feel close to persons at school, students who felt close to persons at school had a significantly lower prevalence of poor mental health during the pandemic (28.4% versus 45.2%) and during the past 30 days (23.5% versus 37.8%), persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness (35.4% versus 52.9%), having seriously considered attempting suicide (14.0% versus 25.6%), and having attempted suicide (5.8% versus 11.9%),” the report reads.
A CDC report suggests students, particularly adolescents, experienced worsening mental health outcomes before the pandemic. In 2019, 37% of the highschoolers that were surveyed reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, a more than 10% increase from 2009. Around 19% reported that they seriously considered suicide, and 9% actually attempted suicide. Of those attempts, 23% were LGBTQ+, 12% were Black and 11% were female.
Connection can be difficult if there’s a lack of social skills. The purpose of school is at least in part, to teach students how to function in a day-to-day life, Manship said. With kids staying at home, opportunities for learning these skills have been missed.
Multiple minors reported that they experienced abuse during lockdowns, according to a March 2022 CDC report. Citing a survey of high school students, the CDC reports that more than half experienced emotional abuse and 11% said they experienced physical abuse.