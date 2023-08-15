PENDLETON — The proposed merger of Pendleton and Fall Creek Township would have no immediate impact on property taxes.
During an informational meeting Tuesday, Paige Sansone with the financial consultant Baker Tilley told a large gathering at the South Madison Fire Territory headquarters that a fiscal analysis is one component of a comprehensive plan of reorganization.
Sansone said the study found there would be no change in the property tax rates paid by Fall Creek Township residents and an 11.8% decrease for Pendleton residents.
She said the reduction in property tax rates for Pendleton property owners would be because the town will use local option income taxes to cover increased costs as the result of any merger.
“This is property tax neutral,” Sansone said.
She was asked how long the township property tax rate would remain unchanged.
“I have no idea,” Sansone said. “We’re not forecasting a projection for the future.”
Sansone said in Zionsville and Yorktown, which merged with townships, the goal was to increase the property tax revenues.
“Pendleton has other revenue sources,” she said.
Sansone said the town would use increases in the revenues from the gas tax to maintain the increased number of roads through the merger.
“There will be no additional revenues gained by the town,” she said.
The analysis projected the Pendleton Police Department hiring two new officers and two new patrol cars in each of three years after the merger.
Sansone said those funds would be obtained through an increased share in the county’s local income tax revenue.
As a result of the increased population, she said, Pendleton would receive an estimated $1.5 million in increased income tax revenue through 2027 and $900,000 from the local income tax for public safety.
She added that there would be two different property tax rates if the merger takes place one for Pendleton and one for Fall Creek Township.
Officials with both Pendleton and Fall Creek Township have stressed that discussions about a merger remain preliminary. Any formal proposal could be killed with a simple majority vote by either the Fall Creek Township advisory board or Pendleton Town Council.
A referendum vote would be required with 50% plus one vote for the consolidation in both the township and town for the merger to take place.
Attorneys for the Fall Creek Township advisory board are drafting a letter declaring its residents have no interest in merging with Pendleton.
The letter is expected to be approved at a board meeting Sept. 12, a vote by the township board not to consider a consolidation would effectively terminate the effort.