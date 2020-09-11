NEW CASTLE — A Middletown has been charged with having sex with a girl starting when she was 12 years old and continuing over a two-year period.
William Keith Lakey, 42, Middletown, was arrested by Henry County sheriff's deputies Sept. 3 on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting and was released after posting a $75,000 surety bond and $4,000 in cash.
Police are also investigating an allegation that Lakey had sex with another minor, in Madison County, according to the probable cause affidavit. In that case, a pending misdemeanor charge of battery was filed in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 in February. A trial date of Nov. 11 has been set.
A trial date for the child molesting charge is set for Dec. 21. If convicted, Lakey faces a possible 40-year prison sentence.
The probable cause affidavit states the investigation started in April when police were informed that the then-12-year-old girl had been molested by a family friend.
Lakey was convicted in 2018 in Henry County on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor with the same girl. He received a one year suspended sentence in that case.
The girl told deputies that Lakey would provide her with marijuana and alcohol before they would have sexual intercourse. She said they had intercourse once behind the shed of a neighbor’s house and again in a vehicle parked at Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati.
According to the affidavit, the girl told police she and Lakey exchanged explicit photos, as well.
