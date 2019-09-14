MIDDLETOWN — Angie and Terry Lee, of New Castle, each reached for a spoon Saturday to sample the raw honey sold by BCD Farms at the Fall Fun Fest.
“I hope it will help me with my allergies,” Angie Lee said as she exchanged money for honey.
The Lees were among hundreds of people who made their way to Middletown for the Fall Fun Fest. The calendar may still say summer, but Middletown is among the first communities in the area to mark the next change of the season.
Visitors were able to taste the essence of fall with apple pie-flavored popcorn and pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream sundaes topped with caramel and pecans. They also were able to buy handmade fall-themed decorations, including wreaths, pumpkins, baskets and Indian corn.
For children, there was face painting, a bounce house and train rides. And adults showed off their toys at a classic car show in the parking lot of Ballard & Sons Funeral Home, which contributed a vintage red-and-white ambulance to the display that included a Schamberger convertible, a Rambler American and several Chevys.
Cindy Smith, who owns Middletown-based BCD Farms with her husband Brandon, said Angie Lee was correct that honey can help people build immunity. Though her current honey inventory includes mostly honey made from soybean flowers, the beekeeper expects to offer one made of goldenrod, an allergen for many people, in a few weeks.
“If you’re lucky, they do a good job of pulling that goldenrod here,” she said of the bees.
Wearing a “Support local beekeepers” T-shirt, Smith said she started keeping bees about a year ago to ensure she had enough of the pollen carriers to pollinate the fruit trees on the hobby farm she and her husband own.
Though she usually attend the Fall Fun Fest, this was Smith’s first time coming as a vendor. She also sold beef jerky and vegetables grown on her family’s hobby farm in addition to the honey.
“We’re newbies,” she said.”We’ve always helped as part of the community, but this is our first time having a booth.”
Jamie McDaniel said even though she lives in nearby Mechanicsburg, this was her first time attending the fest because of scheduling conflicts in the past. With her 7-year-old daughter Alyssa in tow, they had bought Raiders gear to show their support for Shenandoah schools.
“It’s cute,” she said. “I thought this would be a quick trip, but we’ve been here a lot longer than I thought we’d be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.