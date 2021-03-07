MIDDLETOWN — A 77-year-old woman died in a fire, reportedly fueled by natural gas, at her home late Saturday morning in Middletown.
The woman's dog also died in the fire, according to Middletown officials.
Neighbors reported hearing a series of explosions and discovering that the woman's home, on Ninth Street near the intersection of High, was engulfed in flames.
Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Sunday that the victim had been identified but her name was being withheld pending notification of family. Authorities said the woman's husband had died in December.
A neighbor and Middletown Police Chief Amanda Kirby, who was in the neighborhood at the time of the fire, tried to enter the home, but the heat from the flames was too intense, according to a report from WXIN Fox 59.
“They shortly exited and the explosions started,” Middletown Fire Chief Brian Rednour told the Indianapolis TV station. “There was three (explosions) before we arrived, and as we were laying out the hydrant, the fourth one happened.”
Neighbor Skyler McDaniel told Fox 59 that he was inside his home when he heard a loud thud and his windows shook.
McDaniel said he ran from his house and saw the woman's home engulfed in flames.
The Middletown Fire Department reported Sunday that an investigation of the fire is ongoing.
