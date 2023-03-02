ANDERSON — Hospital visitor restrictions and COVID concerns left pregnant women searching for alternatives, including midwife services.
“There’s still visitor restrictions on kiddos. Somebody might go in, have a baby and be there for 48 to 72 hours, and their other children (don't) even get to meet their baby,” said Brandi Graham-Wood, a certified professional midwife and owner of Home4Birth in Anderson and Fishers.
“I do think the visitation restriction,s and then the fear, the realization that people are going to the hospital because they’re ill and/or maybe won’t come out of the hospital. I do think it kind of reshaped people’s thoughts.”
Demand for her services has drastically increased to the point of turning families away.
Midwifery can come with the stigma of being anti-hospital and that its clientele may be perceived as backward. Graham-Wood said she serves a variety of folks, ranging from young professionals to the Amish.
As for the hospital issue, she appreciates hospitals but doesn’t agree with certain practices including the perceived overuse of epidurals and C-sections.
“In the countries that have the best maternal and infant mortality rates, you have the majority of people who are normally seeing midwifes, not seeing a surgeon, for normal birth”, she said.
Graham-Wood said epidurals should be used in the case of cesareans only.
Her views stem from her experience as a midwife and a mother.
Birthing her firstborn wasn’t the experience she wanted, so she decided to change the venue.
“Even though I walked in with midwifery care, with a birth plan, 28 and a half years ago, I can’t tell you how many times during that experience I had to say again, ‘No thank you’ when I was offered pain management,” she said.
“It’s more convenient for them if I’m on my back, if I’m not making noise, if I don’t need as many things, if I’m medicated.”
To her knowledge, hydrotherapy (water birth) is the only completely safe pain management solution.
Water birth relieves stress on joints and allows for women to labor for longer, according to Graham-Wood.
Amanda Orvis, a mother of three and a client of Graham-Wood’s, said the water tub gave her a second wind, allowing her to continue laboring.
After birthing her first child in 2018, Orvis said natural birth was the most empowering thing she’s ever done.
“To begin that journey and do it all myself. She (Brandi) really lets the mother do her thing and only steps in if she’s needed. It’s a beautiful experience to do that and be like, ‘I can do this. I got this,’” she said.
She encouraged expecting mothers to look into midwifery and see if it’s right for them.