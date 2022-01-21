CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Town Council has voted unanimously to name Mike Milbourn as the interim police chief.
The council Friday voted to name Milbourn to replace Billy Ingles, who announced his retirement from the department this week effective Feb. 1.
The council did not take public comments during the special meeting which was attended by a number of police officers.
Milbourn, 65, has been a full-time officer with the Chesterfield Police Department since 2010 and is currently a captain.
He worked for the Ball State University Police Department for 20 years and was a reserve officer in Chesterfield in 2002 and 2003.
“This is the best job I’ve had,” Milbourn said after his appointment. “I want to build on everything Billy (Ingles) has done. He has done a fine job.”
Ed Leonard, president of the town council, said the council is looking for a new chief possessing the ability to work professionally with the council, which is the managing body over the police department.
“The position requires the capabilities and responsibility of directing and managing officers under his or her command,” he said. “The marshal should possess knowledge of the importance of providing monthly statistical data and communication with the council for uninterrupted service to the community.”
Leonard said the town has been fortunate in recent years from a financial standpoint to be able to approve every training request and request for new equipment.
He interviewed Milbourn and officer Cody Painter, who has worked for the department since 2013, as candidates for the interim chief’s position.
During the meeting Leonard said Ingles resigned and Ingles said he was retiring.
In a retirement statement, Ingles said he would miss the relationships built during his years with the department but will not miss the lack of teamwork, or the lack of respect the elected officials have had toward the employees of the town.
Ingles said in May 2020 the town council passed a resolution that the department could not utilize reserve officers, which resulted in an increase in overtime from May 17 through July 7.
Leonard said in a prepared statement that at that time the country was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the decision was made to prevent the six members of the police department from contracting the virus and would leave the town without anyone working in the department.
“For that time frame we decided to keep the reserves from working with regular officers to protect the integrity of the work force,” Leonard said. “In the event we lost several officers to illness, then reserves could fill in as needed.”
Ingles also said several officers left the department in the past year.
Leonard said the average pay is approximately $47,000 with full insurance benefits and a take-home car within five miles of Chesterfield.
He said one officer left for higher pay, another because there was no room for advancement and a third as a result of scheduling conflicts.
