ANDERSON — The mother of missing Anderson teenager Jayda Johnson posted on Facebook Sunday that her daughter has been found in California.
The post by Kristen Johnson said her daughter is safe with a police department and that she is flying to California to bring her daughter back to Anderson.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said Monday that Jayda Johnson sent a message to her mother that she was okay and had lost her telephone.
The message from Jayda Johnson indicated she was in Santa Monica, McKnight said.
“We contacted the Santa Monica police department that located her," he said.
McKnight said Jayda Johnson is with the California Department of Child Services and was examined at a hospital.
Johnson’s disappearance from her Anderson home on Dec. 8 led to a nationwide search that included Anderson and St. Louis police and the FBI.
Johnson had been last seen by family members on Dec. 8 when she was reportedly lured or snuck out of her mother’s home.
Her family reported her missing Thursday, Dec. 9.
Kristen Johnson’s post indicated her daughter traveled to meet Lucky Doby.
According to Johnson's mother, Kristen, police pinged her phone shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 and it was in St. Louis. Since then, her phone has been turned off.
McKnight said several warrants have been obtained to track cellular telephones.
He said the department is aware of three telephone calls Jayda made to a telephone number that was registered to Doby in Los Angeles.
