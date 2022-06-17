ANDERSON — A mistrial was declared in the child molest trial when the defense attorney asked a forbidden question.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe granted the motion made by deputy prosecutor Samatha Green in the trial of Robert Williams.
The mistrial was granted after defense attorney Tony Sisson violated a prior evidentiary ruling for a second time during the Thursday trial.
Sisson asked Williams whether the children involved in the case ever made other sexual abuse allegations to which Williams responded “yes”.
Sisson has previously cautioned by Judge Happe during the state’s case when he asked a similar question of another witness.
The trial will be reset in August.
Williams, 37, 1600 block of Walnut Street, was arrested in 2020 on two felony counts of child molesting.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department detective Cliff Cole, during a Kids Talk interview the child alleged Williams fondled him in 2017.
A second allegation against Williams is that he fondled a girl in his care.
Williams declined to be interviewed by investigators.