ANDERSON — A mistrial has been declared in a child molesting trial after the defense attorney asked a forbidden question.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe granted a motion by Deputy Prosecutor Samatha Green in the trial of Robert Williams.
The mistrial was granted after defense attorney Tony Sisson violated a prior evidentiary ruling for a second time during the Thursday trial.
Sisson asked Williams whether the children involved in the case ever made other sexual abuse allegations against him; Williams responded “yes.”
The judge had ruled earlier that certain testimony wasn't allowed in the trial. During the state's case, Judge Happe had cautioned defense attorney Sission after he asked a similar question of another witness.
The trial will be reset in August.
Williams, 37, 1600 block of Walnut Street, was arrested in 2020 on two felony counts of child molesting.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department detective Cliff Cole, during a Kids Talk interview, the child alleged Williams fondled him in 2017.
A second allegation against Williams is that he fondled a girl in his care.
Williams declined to be interviewed by investigators.