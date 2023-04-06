ANDERSON — After taking what she thought was pure meth, Debbie Alley woke up in the hospital.
She’d overdosed. The meth was laced with fentanyl.
“I didn’t know where I was, all I saw was white and I heard the voices. They (medical personnel) just kept asking me, ‘Who are you? What’s your name? Do you have any family?’” the 64-year-old Anderson resident said.
“I just thought I was dreaming. One nurse got in my face, and he was like, ‘You’re going to tell us your name.’ I was like, ‘I’m not telling you nothing, you’re not real.’”
Alley was later informed that she’d been revived with about three doses of Narcan, a popular antidote used in drug overdose cases.
Alley said she thanks God for Narcan and its potential to save lives.
As of March 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Narcan for over-the-counter use. For some, this is seen as a step in the right direction. Others have reservations.
Jason Howard, executive director of Turning Point Madison County, an organization dedicated to mental health and substance abuse recovery, and former paramedic fits the latter group.
“It’s just a stop-gap; it does not solve our problem,” he said.
“Narcan’s great, but what are we telling our drug addicts? We’re not telling them to quit, we’re not telling them ‘drugs are bad’, we’re telling them, ‘if you get in trouble, here you go.”
Narcan is often not potent enough to totally combat synthetic drugs like fentanyl in a person’s system.
Drug potency is measured by something “half-life,” according to Howard.
A half-life measures the time it takes for a drug to break down in the body; more potent drugs stay longer.
Fentanyl can have a half-life anywhere from two to 22 hours, according to a medically-reviewed article from Avenues, a rehab company.
Naloxone (Narcan) has a half-life of about 30 to 80 minutes, according to an article from the National Institutes of Health.
Howard said the goal should be recovery, which involves changing habits.
Prior to her overdose, Alley was a drug addict for nearly 50 years.
She was about 15 when she started using marijuana with her boyfriend who was a dealer.
Her addiction turned to Xanax and later to meth.
After her overdose, Alley decided to go to rehab. After graduation, she moved into House of Shifra, a sober living facility in Anderson, where she now resides.
Alley is employed at the Elios Center, where she helps folks access local resources.
She lamented seeing her old friends struggle with their addictions.
“I see my friends that come in. My heart just bleeds for them because all of them are just shriveling away to nothing,” Alley said.
Today, the recovering addict has dedicated her life to helping folks find hope.