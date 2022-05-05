ANDERSON — Several streets in Anderson will be closed for about two weeks while the CSX Railroad repairs three crossings.
City Engineer Matt House said he was informed by the railroad that the work will start Monday.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard crossing immediately south of 29th Street; the railroad crossing at 32nd Street near Columbus Avenue; and the crossing on Columbus Avenue immediately south of 32nd Street will be the affected crossings.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard crossing is heavily traveled. Currently when trains are blocking the intersection motorists are directed to go east to Madison Avenue and then south on Main Street to 38th Street or 53rd Street to return west to the MLK Boulevard
The roads associated with the crossing repairs will be closed and detours will be required.
Under federal law, railroad crossings may be repaired only by the railroads.