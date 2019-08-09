ANDERSON — A 16-year-old told police he sold personal items to obtain cash to buy meth for himself and his mother and they crushed the drug up and snorted it together.
Leona Peavler, 42, of Anderson, was charged with Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent Thursday.
Christopher Burton with the Anderson Police Department accompanied an Indiana Department of Child Services case worker to Peavler's residence on Wednesday.
The case worker was following up with Peavler and her son after the two previously tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Burton.
The teenager told the case worker that he used meth with his mother on Sunday around 3 a.m.
Peavler said she traveled with her son to a nearby residence where her son bought methamphetamine from his friend and then the two of the ingested the drug together by snorting it, the affidavit states.
She told the case worker this wasn't the first time she and the teen had used meth together.
Peavler was then arrested and her son was removed from the residence and left in the care and custody of a family member.
