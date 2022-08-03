ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is now offering the monkeypox vaccine to those that have been exposed to the illness or are at high-risk for exposure or severe illness. Hoosiers that are eligible can receive the JYNNEOS vaccine, which contains a live virus that does not replicate efficiently in human cells and is administered in two subcutaneous doses 28 days apart, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website.
As of Tuesday, the CDC reported 58 confirmed cases in Indiana. IDOH is only distributing the vaccine for both Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) because a minimal amount of doses have been allocated to the state, according to its website.
PEP vaccines must be administered within four days of exposure to prevent the onset of monkeypox, and those who receive it 4 to 14 days after exposure may reduce symptoms but may not prevent illness. IDOH will expand vaccine eligibility to high risk groups once more vaccines have been allocated.
IDOH is currently reporting cases on a statewide basis and not by county in order to protect the identity of those that have contracted the illness, Madison County Health Department administrator Stephanie Mellinger said. The county health department has been assisting with case investigations in several counties, as well as implementing a plan that includes communicating with hospitals and clinics to help those in the county that may have been exposed or contracted monkeypox.
“The state health department has passed down guidelines, and we've been sharing them and discussing them with all of our healthcare partners,” Mellinger said. “We have been in contact this entire time and making sure that we all understand that if we need to refer someone to get tested somewhere, that we alert that agency ahead of time, so that there isn't any further contamination.”
The vaccine doses that have been received by the county health department last week are not issued for use by the general public and are only offered to those at high risk for transmission from a known case, Mellinger said. The federal government is currently working on making more doses available.
“I don't know how quickly those extra doses will come. I don't know what that will look like,” Mellinger said. “If we can contain the virus prior to needing a situation where it's available to the general public or necessary, it's my hope that we can get on top of it before it gets to that point.”
Anyone can contract monkeypox regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity, but current trends show that many of those affected in the outbreak are men who have sex with other men, as well as those living with HIV, according to the CDC website. CEO and President of the Damien Center Alan Witchey thinks those groups are more affected by the virus because a predomanance of gay men who are living with HIV and compromised immune systems are more likely to contract the illness.
The Damien Center is currently offering vaccination for men that engage in sexual activity with other men and people living with HIV, but may expand to people that are using PrEP prevention strategies for HIV. And while monkeypox can be spread through sexual activity because of skin-to-skin contact, Witchey said it is important to differentiate that it is not a sexually transmitted disease.
“People can give it to their kids, they can give it to their roommates, they can give it to their family members,” Witchey said. “At this time, if you think you've been exposed, you definitely want to be careful. If you're engaging in ongoing behaviors where you're having skin to skin contact with somebody, you probably want to consider getting vaccinated.”
For those that are concerned about contracting monkeypox, Mellinger said the most important way to prevent the illness is to wash your hands. The main symptom of the disease is a rash that looks like pimples or blisters that can appear on the face and other parts of the body, including inside the mouth.
“Be mindful of any sores that may look like that. If anyone has any sores that look like that, please go to a health care provider to be tested,” Mellinger said. “If you happen to see anyone or know anyone who has sores like that, wash your hands, avoid contact with those sores.”