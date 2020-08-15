MOONSVILLE — In northeastern Madison County, the small once-settlement called Moonsville can be found at the intersection of county roads East 600 North and North 300 East.
Flowing under a bridge on 500 North, a creek is fed by a flowing water well. A home sits on a hill west of the bridge, and soybean fields run beside the home until the land meets the sky. Given Indiana is the eighth largest agricultural exporter in the nation, this is not a rare sight.
What is rare, though, is what this field of soybeans could have been 50 years ago.
The Woodstock music festival took the country and world by storm in 1969 when more than 400,000 people converged on Bethel, New York, for a three-day music festival that saw dramatic downpours of rain, food shortages and a blunt inability to hold the amount of people who flocked there from all over the country.
In 1970, one year after the historic Woodstock music festival, young locals Scott McKibben and Larry Burdon had an idea to bring Woodstock to Moonsville, Indiana.
McKibben, 25 at the time, worked at the Chevrolet plant in Muncie. He wasn’t able to attend Woodstock himself in 1969, so he decided to get a lease on a plot of land at East 500 North with the idea to recreate the magic of Woodstock.
He called it the Moonsville Rock Festival. According to old promotional signs, McKibben and Burdon booked acts like the Bob Seger System, Brownsville Station and Stone Fox.
Admission was to be $5 for all three days, Aug. 14-16, 1970.
“After seeing Woodstock on television, I thought, ‘I got to be a part of something like this,’” McKibben told The Herald Bulletin in 2009.
Moonsville was a small farming community, lifelong resident Dale Cook said. At the time of the festival, there was a post office, a blacksmith and a general store in the town center. Cook said the general store sold everything a farmer in the 1960s could need — deli meat, cheese and cigarettes.
“Basically this has always been a rural farming community, and everybody got upset about (the festival),” Cook said.
Stories told over the years by people like Cook are the only way citizens of the once-settlement and surrounding areas remember the event might have been. Even the Madison County Historical Society has next to nothing on Moonsville itself, let alone a rock festival that never happened.
Though the original founders have since passed, Summitville native Ralph Amos said he was involved with the original planning with both McKibben and Burdon.
“I came on and said ‘I’d like to (work on) the concessions,’ which would not be food concessions, but souvenirs, bumper stickers and T-shirts,” Amos said.
Amos said the shirts cost 50 cents a piece, then 40 cents to put the design on it. The design was simple: the words “Moonsville Rock Festival” in blue with a bright orange peace sign in the middle.
With less than a dollar put into the shirts, he planned to sell them at the festival for $4-$5. Amos ordered a thousand shirts to start off.
“(We) were just trying to have a big-time music festival and a lot of good times to make some money,” Amos said.
As the festival inched closer, Amos said he, McKibben and Burdon heard they were expecting close to 10,000 people in the tiny farm community.
This, Amos said, is when opposition arose.
“I don’t think it was everybody, but there was certainly people (at Woodstock) that were doing drugs and things, and that seemed to be what got the most publicity about it,” Amos said. “But that wasn’t anything to do with (McKibben and Burdon’s) intentions.”
At the height of the civil rights movement and amid deep discontent over the Vietnam War, Woodstock served as a symbol for peace and unity. It also became a face for a counterculture movement that many associated with peace signs, psychedelic drugs and long, flowing hair.
Neighbors and citizens were nervous. Cook says he remembered seeing “long-haireds” begin to walk up and down East 500 North by the field.
Soon, town officials obtained an injunction to stop the festival amid neighbors’ complaints and worries. McKibben and Burdon did not go down without a fight, though. They took the matter all the way to the Indiana Supreme Court, only for the court to refuse to hear it, which allowed the injunction to stand.
“The night before the festival was to begin, they blocked off all the roads with county police and they wouldn’t let anybody in unless you could show identification showing the actual residential address you lived at,” Amos said.
The festival was blocked the day before it was set to take place. What almost was the attempted sibling to the biggest music festival in history, became nothing but a field once again.
Since the Moonsville Rock Festival was shut down, Amos has a little over 100 shirts left, and has been giving them away to anyone who wants them.
“I never thought they were going to be worth anything,” Amos said.
The house on the hill by the former rock festival venue is owned by Randy Closser. The land has been in Closser’s family since immediately after the festival.
Closser said the owners of the land in 1970 were getting a divorce and sold it to Closser’s grandfather right after the festival was shut down. Closser came home to Moonsville from the National Guard the weekend the festival was set to happen, and remembers farmers around the area posting “No Trespassing” signs around a fence that used to line the plot of land.
Though the Moonsville Rock Festival never happened, and is now nothing more than a legend that floats through farmers’ tales, neither Cook nor Amos think it’s a far-fetched idea to happen today.
“I think if they would do it again and do it a little bit different than what they had before (it could happen again),” Cook said. But he doesn’t know if organizers could get the necessary permits to host such a festival.
“I think it could happen again,” Amos added. “I think that there’s a lot of people my age and they’re still in their heart, hippies, of sorts, and they like music.”
The flowing well by the soybean field that almost saw 10,000 music lovers 50 years ago is all that’s left of what could have been a historic moment in Indiana history. While Woodstock will be remembered around the world for years to come, the Moonsville Rock Festival will only live for as long as people deem it important enough to talk about.
And half a decade later, apparently it still is.
