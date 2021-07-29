ANDERSON — A million-dollar grant from its state professional association will help the Heart of Indiana United Way provide necessities to local families dealing with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization announced that it has received a second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant from Indiana United Ways.
The grant, for $1,038,592, is one of 47 grants funded by Lilly Endowment.
“Even before this crisis, we knew that nearly half of the families in the counties we serve were not able to make ends meet, despite working,” said Scott Deetz, chairman of the Heart of Indiana United Way board. “In the wake of COVID, those needs became even more dire. Thanks to the generous, continued support of Lilly Endowment to our state association, we can continue to help our community, through nonprofit partners, deal with and hopefully resolve the impacts of this trying time.”
Six local nonprofits previously received funding from the Economic Relief Initiative. The second ERI grant will award a total of $360,872 to 12 Madison County organizations, allowing them to provide direct services and resources including rent and utility help, food, early childhood education and mental health services.
The grant specifies that United Ways receiving funding should take advantage of partnerships and relationships with local agencies to better meet COVID-related basic needs.
Specifically, Heart of Indiana United Way will continue to support organizations providing housing and utilities assistance, child care, food and nutrition programs, employment support and access to mental and emotional health services.
“We’re getting calls daily from people concerned about losing housing and falling behind on utilities,” said Jenni Marsh, president and CEO of Heart of Indiana United Way. “The funds are to help those who are hardest hit.”
Marsh added that many organizations that received money from the initial ERI grant last year would likely see additional funding from this grant.
“We know these groups have a proven track record of getting resources into people’s hands,” she said. “It’s so important that these resources are used by people who need them as quickly as possible.”
The ERI grants were established in April 2020 with a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment. In March of this year, the endowment supplemented that grant with an additional $15 million, bringing its total contributions to all organizations responding to the pandemic in Indiana and elsewhere to more than $210 million.
