PENDLETON – It started with the gathered crowd at the Pendleton Intermediate School observing almost nine minutes of silence.
The Awareness March Saturday attracted more than 150 people from all over central Indiana and the participants walked throughout the downtown area calling for an end to violence against African Americans.
Many carried signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace.”
The Pendleton Police Department assisted with the march, blocking traffic at major intersections so the group would not be separated.
Many motorists honked their car horns in support of the marchers.
Organizer Lucy Barnett said Pendleton doesn’t have a large black community and people tend to gloss over it.
“There are people of color in our neighborhoods and they need a voice that is just as loud as ours,” she said. “They deserve every basic right that I have.”
Barnett said she expected a few of her friends to participate at the Awareness March.
“I was surprised to see how many people supported the idea,” she said. “It speaks volumes to me and speaks volumes to the community of just how people are here and caring no matter what their skin color is.”
Amy Bounds of Pendleton was at the Awareness March with her husband Mike with the couple’s bi-racial daughter Julian.
“My Life Matters” was written on several signs on the wagon in which Julian was riding.
The couple has lived in Pendleton for nine years and she was surprised that there was a march taking place in the town.
“There is not a lot of diversity here in town and you don’t see a lot of people speaking up for the brutality of our black population,” Bounds said. “I hope this raises the awareness of equal rights and prejudice that some of our black population feels.”
Bounds said we’re all human, love and live the same.
She said once married to her husband her eyes were open to discrimination in the community.
“It’s different,” Bounds said. “People look at you differently, you get comments from some people I think it’s meant to be innocent and some are meant to be hateful.”
Bounds said people need to talk about discrimination and to realize we’re all one people.
“I think it’s wonderful that it took a young mind to bring this together,” she said. “Her bravery in doing that, this is not a diverse town and there is not a large population of black people here. To step forward and raise awareness was amazing for her to do.”
Joseph Dixon, Anderson, came out thinking it was beautiful for a town like Pendleton, which is not known for a large black community.
“I think it’s beautiful these people have gathered,” he said. “I didn’t think there would be this many people here.”
Dixon said what has to change to make America more tolerant is that people have to begin listening to everyone in the community.
“People of color, my brothers and sisters of color stop making everything about race,” he said. “To my white sisters and brothers stop never making anything about race. People need to really listen to each other to bring understanding and respect.”
