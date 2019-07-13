LAPEL — Nova'Lisa Snyder celebrated her first month of life at the Lapel Village Fair.
"She slept the whole time," said her mother, Mackenzie Snyder, 21, of Anderson.
Walking among the vendors selling baubles and trinkets, Snyder said the fair has become an annual tradition for her family.
"They have a lot going on with food, dance and parties," she said. "It's kind of a family function."
Joey Whitehouse, 29, of Anderson, brought his seven-year-old daughter Kayliana Whitehouse to the fair and bought her a unicorn shirt.
Laughing, Whitehouse showed the shirt to a friend while standing next to a food vendor called Classic Cones. The food truck guarantees on a sign in front of the truck that they have the best shake-ups, snow cones, corn dogs, hot dogs and "Polish saus."
"Whatever unicorn she likes, I get it for her," Whitehouse said.
Ginny Evans from Anderson has sold goose clothing at the fair for about 10 years. She said it's always hot but busy at the fair.
"It's a nice small town fair," she said. "The people are pretty nice and the kids always get a lot of candy at the parade."
Evans sells her items near the food vendors, where the smell of grilled chicken wings from the Lapel Lions Club hung heavily in the air Saturday. Evans said she could not resist buying the wings on Friday night after smelling them all day.
Thick, juicy wings bathed in barbecue sauce seemed to be a hit this year.
"Last year we sold 400 pounds of chicken wings on Friday and Saturday," said John Mollet. "This year we sold 360 pounds on Friday. We are running out."
That wasn't good news for several people who had to wait for the wings to finish cooking.
"As soon as I cook them they walk out of here," said Rick Coleman. "I cooked from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. last night, and he showed up at 7:40 p.m. saying he was going to go hungry because I didn't have wings."
Coleman gestured toward Devin Norrick, 23, of Lapel who returned on Saturday at 5 p.m. for Coleman's wings.
"I can eat raw wings," Norrick said with a laugh, insisting he would not leave without a batch of the mouth-watering chicken on Saturday.
Coleman motioned Norrick to the front of the line as one of the last batches of chicken were cooked. Within minutes the Lions Club was sold out again.
