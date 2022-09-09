ANDERSON — Madison County is missing out on opportunities to further capitalize on a surge in recreational cycling, local advocates say, but they add that rapid progress can be made to expand and enhance the area’s network of trails.
As in other parts of the state, the COVID-19 pandemic allowed local residents to discover — and in many cases, rediscover — an interest in cycling, both for exercise and more practical purposes.
“People are starting to look at the bicycle as transportation for the first time,” said Ben Orcutt, owner of Buckskin Bikes in Anderson. “It’s a great fitness tool but also an excuse to take a nice trip.”
Business leaders and tourism officials said the county’s existing network of bike trails is underrated, with a mountain biking trail at Rangeline Nature Preserve attracting riders from throughout the Midwest. But to date, the county has not applied for any funds from Indiana’s Next Level Trails grant program, a $150 million fund to help develop regional and local trails throughout the state.
“Henry County has utilized that fund a lot, Hamilton County has utilized that fund, and we’re just kind of lagging behind,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve kind of missed out on some opportunities for some state matching dollars.”
Whitson pointed to the mountain bike trail at Rangeline Nature Preserve — which he called “a hidden gem” among the county’s regional tourism attractions — as an example of the type of healthy recreation options available in the area.
“It has nice land features, and the terrain is good for mountain biking,” said Jeff Carter, a local cyclist who volunteers at Rangeline on the weekends. “We’re very fortunate to have that trail.”
Discussions about an interconnected, bicycle-and-pedestrian-only trail that would stretch from Elwood to Pendleton have taken place in fits and starts, and the Madison County Council of Governments had preliminary designs on the project. However, funding remains uncertain. Whitson is hopeful, though, that an infusion of money — potentially from the disbursement of more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan funds countywide — could find its way into budgets for such projects.
“A lot of our cities have a robust amount of ARP dollars that still have not been allocated,” Whitson said. “It seems that these types of projects could be easily financed without having to cause any kind of taxpayer disruption and would pay dividends for years down the road.”
The presence nearby of the Cardinal Greenway — a 62-mile rail-trail that runs from Marion through Muncie to Richmond in East Central Indiana — gives the area another incentive to invest in infrastructure upgrades, some enthusiasts said. Finding a way to connect the roughly 11 miles of paved trails in Anderson with that pathway would open up even more tourism opportunities.
“I think that there’s a lot more to do,” Orcutt said. “I think there should be a city budget to continue expanding trails and developing a maintenance plan. I would love to see the gateways to those trails enhanced a little bit more. There’s always more to do.”