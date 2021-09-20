FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff's Office shows Barry Morphew in Salida, Colo. A judge ruled Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, there is enough evidence for the case to proceed against a southern Colorado man who was charged with first-degree murder nearly a year after his wife disappeared on Mother's Day 2020. Judge Patrick Murphy ruled Barry Morphew, 53, should stand trial for the presumed death of Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two daughters who was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area.