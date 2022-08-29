A National Weather Service severe thunderstorm warning for the majority of north-central Indiana, including Madison County, expired at 8 p.m. Monday.
Rain and thunderstorms were widespread Monday evening, with NWS saying it had high confidence in the threat of severe weather.
Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail up to 1 inch in diameter are possible in any severe storm.
The best chance for severe storms was through 8 p.m., with the threat diminishing as the storms move eastward overnight.
There are chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning east of Interstate 69. Severe weather is not expected.