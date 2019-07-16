ANDERSON — Three of the four bids received for street repaving in Anderson came in significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate.
DC Construction Services submitted the low bid of $997,977. The highest bid was submitted by Milestone Contractors at $1,738,198. E&B Paving of Anderson bid $1,397,417 and Grady Brothers bid $1,499,680.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday took the bids under advisement to allow city engineer Charles Leser to review the documents.
Leser said the city has approximately $1 million in revenues generated through the county’s wheel tax.
The amount of city streets that are repaved this year will depend on the review of the bids and the available funding.
CATS garage roof
For the third time, the City of Anderson Transit System recommended the bids for the replacement of the roof on the garage be rejected.
The Board of Works took under advisement three bids for the work.
Rencon Services of Pendleton submitted the low bid of $169,110 for the work. Anderson based Roofing Systems of Indiana submitted a bid of $204,308, and Foster Contracting of Greenwood bid $224,000.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Works, said there was some confusion in the alternate bid to replace or not replace the insulation on the building.
The project will be rebid at a later date.
Eicks said the plan is to complete the roofing work this year.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.