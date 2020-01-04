ANDERSON — The mother of two children found walking without coats in Anderson and reportedly knocking on a woman’s door seeking food has been charged with neglect.
The children were 11 and 3, according to officials.
Taylee Stone, 28, of Anderson, is charged with two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.
Officers discovered Stone’s children dressed in long-sleeved shirts in 38-degree weather walking together on a sidewalk on West 33rd Street near Andover Road around 4:37 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Bradley Miller of the Anderson Police Department.
Miller said officers were alerted of two children in the area after receiving a call from a woman who said they had come to her house and told her “they were hungry and had not seen their mother in 24 hours."
The 11-year-old girl told Miller she was taking her brother to a friend’s home on 33rd Street, according to the affidavit. She said her mother was at work and they were at their residence alone.
Miller asked if the girl had permission to go to the friend’s home and she told him she had left a note for her mother. He took the children back to their residence and went inside the home to make sure they were safe and attempted to locate a guardian, according to the affidavit.
Inside, Miller said the home was “dirty and cluttered” with most of the floors covered in dirt, scattered clothing and old food, according to the affidavit.
Miller said there was cooked food with mold on it in the kitchen on the stove and counter tops and no food for the children, according to the affidavit. He said there was a strong odor of rotting food coming from inside the refrigerator and a cat litter box next to the appliance had both animal feces and toys in it.
“Upon inspection of both children’s bedrooms, there was no place to sleep due to the amount of miscellaneous items in both of the rooms with no sheets or blankets,” Miller wrote.
He said there was standing dirty water in the bathtub and the 11-year-old told him they had to go to other family member’s homes to shower, according to the affidavit. Miller said the only heat source in the home were small electric heaters “that posed a fire risk,” and there was no running hot water.
Indiana Child Protective Services was contacted around 5:51 p.m. and while Miller waited for their arrival Stone came home, according to the affidavit. She told Miller she normally leaves her children with a babysitter, but the babysitter was “hung over and couldn’t make it.”
Miller asked if the children had a way to contact someone in the event of an emergency during her absence and she said normally they do, but that day she had accidentally taken the phone with her, according to the affidavit.
Stone told Miller she left for work around noon and the children were unsupervised for almost six hours.
Miller said DCS informed him they had visited Stone and her children on four previous occasions within a two-year period. The agency determined the residence was unsuitable for the children to live in and they were removed from the home, according to the affidavit.
