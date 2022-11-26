ANDERSON — An Anderson mother has been arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent involving her three children.
Crystal Dawn Winchester, 42, 2200 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson, was arrested Tuesday by Madison County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
During her initial court appearance, Winchester started to cry when told she could have no contact with her children.
Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads agreed to appoint a public defender, but noted Winchester works as a nurse with an annual income of more than $72,000.
She told Eads she was six months behind on her rent.
Winchester was released on her own recognizance.
Deputies were called to the residence by the children’s grandmother on Oct. 28 to do a welfare check after one of the children called asking for help because of the conditions of the residence.
When deputies arrived, Winchester gave permission for the officers to enter the house. They found a strong smell of feces and urine.
“Once inside the residence, I saw animal feces all over the floor, window sills and other surfaces,” Deputy Caitlin Morency wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “It appeared to be smeared up several walls and on the washing machine in the bathroom.”
The East Madison Fire Territory checked the air quality and found it tested at five parts per million of ammonia.
“They stated this level was capable of causing adverse health conditions if someone spent a long enough time there or resided there,” a court document states.
At one time the children told investigators that there were two German shepherds, a litter of pups and cats living at the house.
During Kids Talk forensic interviews, the three children said their mother was rarely at the home, arriving after they were sleeping and leaving before they woke up.
The children said at times there was no food in the house, except when provided by family members, and there was no heat in the residence.
During an interview, Winchester blamed the condition of the house on her husband, saying he wouldn’t get rid of the animals and wouldn’t care for them or clean up after them.
Winchester told investigators she didn’t remember a time when the kids told her there was no food in the house.