ANDERSON — A jury found an Alexandria woman guilty of neglect that resulted in the death of her 4-month-old son.
Tiffany McNutt, 32, was convicted Thursday in Madison Circuit Court 6 of Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death and Level 6 felony neglect by endangering a dependent.
McNutt faces as much as 42 ½ years in prison for the death of her son, Leelan Jones, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 14 before Judge Mark Dudley.
A dispositional hearing for Leelan’s father, Daniel E. Jones, 31, is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Friday in Madison Circuit Court 6. Jones is also charged with Level 1 felony neglect of dependent resulting in death and Level 6 felony neglect by endangering a dependent.
The couple was arrested in January 2019 after an autopsy determined the baby had heroin in his system at the time of his death in February 2018.
A 2-year-old boy was also in the home at the time of Leelan’s death. Because of the poor condition of the residence, the Indiana Department of Child Services did not return the child to the home.
Officers were called to the neighborhood Feb. 27, 2018, and from the porch detected a strong odor of feces and urine. When they arrived, McNutt and a neighbor were performing CPR on Leelan.
McNutt told officers she forgot to feed her son and found him face down in a crevice between the cushions of a couch. When she realized the baby was not breathing, McNutt told police, she ran next door to call 911.
In a probable cause affidavit, Dr. Thomas Sozio said heroin was found in the boy’s system.
“The amount found in his system would have been quickly fatal for a baby that size,” Sozio told investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
“It is the doctor’s medical opinion that the decedent’s positive toxicology screen cannot be due to contaminated breast milk or formula or other method of oral administration,’” the affidavit states.
Both Jones and McNutt told police they didn’t use drugs. Blood and hair samples from the couple came back negative for opiates. Tests on Brooke Street and Cody Smyser, who lived in the same house, were positive for cocaine but not heroin, according to the affidavit.
