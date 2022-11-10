ANDERSON — Eight years ago on Thanksgiving Day, Tina Boone’s son, Brandon, was shot to death during a failed robbery in Anderson.
The shooting death of Brandon Boone and the wounding of his brother, Jaysson Streaty, has never been solved.
Over the years, Tina Boone has organized walks to honor her son.
“I think about him every day,” she said. “It’s particularly hard during the holidays.”
This Friday, Boone is organizing a protest starting at 4:30 p.m. at the parking lot of the former Kmart store on Nichol Avenue in an effort to stop the violence in the community.
“There are innocent people afraid to go outside their homes after dark,” she said. “Innocent people are living like they are under house arrest.”
Boone said the protest is meant to be a voice for community members who have been murdered and left children behind; her son had two young sons.
“People have to make better choices,” she said. “Life is not a video game; you can’t hit reset.
“All lives matter,” Boone said. “This is not about my son. It’s about everyone in the community that is being impacted by violence.”
She said grandparents are raising children and hoping they don’t grow up with anger and frustration.
“We don’t want that trend to continue — of not thinking before you act,” Boone said.
She hopes this is the first of several events in the community to address violence.
“It was a calling for God,” Boone said. “He told me to help make a difference.
“This won’t be the answer for everything going on in Anderson,” she said. “I expect us all to come together. Enough is enough. We’re not going to live in fear.”
Earlier this year, there was a second group organizing demonstrations to stop gun violence after two fatal shootings on June 19 on Madison Avenue.
After conducting two meetings, the group has not met again.