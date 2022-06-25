ANDERSON — As she mingled with the nearly 50 motorcycle riders at Bikers for Furry Friends, Leona Brown couldn’t help but think of her husband, who died of cancer last September.
Many of the riders Saturday wore brightly colored T-shirts decorated with the lettering, “In Memory of Jack Brown.” They turned out for the two-hour ride, along a planned route through three counties, both to honor his memory and to raise money for an organization that mattered to him, the Animal Protection League.
“What a legacy for our grandchildren,” Leona said. “It means so much, so much to us. Everything that they have done to promote this has been so heartwarming to me.”
The ride was spearheaded by the Redrum Motorcycle Club’s First Nations Killbuck chapter, a local group that pitches in on a variety of volunteer projects, including beautifying local parks and cemeteries, and organizes fundraising rides. Members huddle regularly to discuss and prioritize volunteer opportunities, according to one of its leaders, Chaps Benfield.
“Sometimes it’s just, 'OK guys, what do you want to do?'” Benfield said. “Today we have the opportunity to do something a little different for our four-legged family members.”
Chapter members had previously spent time sprucing up a dog park adjacent to the Animal Protection League on Dewey Street, so Saturday’s ride — with all proceeds going to the APL — was a natural continuation of that work, they said.
“We’ve kind of seen this (project) from beginning to end,” Jeremy Lambert said. “We came out and did a lot of work here at the dog park, did a lot of cleanup, cutting brush and everything, so we kind of want to keep following this one to see it through.”
Other riders said with residents facing a host of pressing issues related to the economy, as well as debate centered on several divisive political topics, the APL’s mission as the city’s only open-admission animal shelter is being overlooked.
“A lot of people don’t realize that the Animal Protection League, even though there’s some funding to it, there’s not enough funding,” Benfield said. “They’re struggling just like everybody else, and these animals suffer when that happens.”
He and other organizers hoped to raise at least $5,000 from the two-hour ride, which followed a route through Noblesville and Muncie as well as several points in Madison County.
“Oftentimes down here we feel like we’re all alone, that we’re on a deserted island, and that nobody wants to talk about it, deal with it, because it’s hard,” said Maleah Stringer, APL’s executive director. “There are no good answers right now, and so to have them step up and take this on. … How much better does it get than that?”