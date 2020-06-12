ANDERSON — A motorcycle rider and his passenger suffered minor injuries in an accident early Friday.
According to Anderson police, a motorcycle being driven by Brian Harpel, 43, of Fort Wayne, was traveling west on University Boulevard at 2:05 a.m. near the intersection of Nursery Road.
Harpel told police he didn’t see the curb in the median dividing the two lanes. He hit the curb and lost control of the motorcycle.
Harpel suffered a fracture or dislocation of his knee and lower left leg in the accident and was transported to a local hospital.
His passenger, Katyln Green, 25, of Albion, suffered minor bleeding to the hip and upper leg, according to the police report.
Both Harpel and Green were thrown from the motorcycle and neither one was wearing a helmet at the time.
Witness Richard King said he was riding his motorcycle next to Harpel when Harpel hit the curb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.