ANDERSON – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate a serious crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 69 Friday evening.
According to a release from the department, the accident happened near mile marker 217 on the southbound side of the highway.
Witnesses said the motorcyclist, traveling in southbound traffic around 7:40 p.m., began passing other southbound traffic in the far right lane at high speed. The motorcycle began “wobbling” before losing control, hitting a guardrail in the median and coming to rest in the far left lane.
A Pendleton EMS team transported the motorcyclist to IU-Saxony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.