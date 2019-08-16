ANDERSON — Authorities are investigating an early morning accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.
William “Harvey” Davis, 52, of Anderson died in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in the 1300 block of West 16th Street on Friday morning, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone. She said Davis’ death is under investigation pending toxicology reports, but he suffered blunt force trauma to the head.
Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said they do not have a timeline for the accident because it appears there was a period of time between when it occurred and when it was called into 911.
“The person who reported the accident told officers she saw a headlight inside the fence before calling 911,” Sandefur said.
He said the officer started CPR upon his arrival and Davis was transported to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
“It appears he was traveling eastbound on 16th street when he ran off the roadway and went through the fence,” Sandefur said.
