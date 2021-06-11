ANDERSON — Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured in a crash late Thursday night, and the driver of the vehicle involved was arrested Friday morning.
Anderson Police Department officers responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle at 11:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway.
“As officers arrived on the scene, they located two subjects in the roadway with serious injuries,” according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
The driver of the motorcycle, Lawrence Jones, 47, and his passenger, Lisa Widener, 51, were taken to a local hospital. Jones was then transferred due to his injuries.
“He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition,” APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight said.
Corena Swain, 49, was the driver of the car and was uninjured, according to the press release. She was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated and booked into the Madison County Jail at 2:02 a.m.
“Preliminary details show that both vehicles were traveling southbound on Broadway Street when the collision occurred,” according to the press release.
The crash team was also dispatched to the scene and the accident remains under investigation.
