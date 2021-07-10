ANDERSON – The motorcyclist who died in a crash on Interstate 69 Friday evening has been identified as Norman M. Walda, 42, of Fort Wayne.
According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Walda died of serious external and internal trauma. Walda was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Mellinger said in an email.
Sheriff’s Department investigators were called to the crash site near mile marker 217 on the southbound side of the highway about 7:40 p.m. Friday.
According to a press release from the department, Walda began passing other southbound traffic in the far right lane at high speed. His motorcycle begain “wobbling” before losing control, hitting a guardrail in the median and coming to rest in the far left lane.
A Pendleton EMS team transported Walda to IU-Saxony Hospital in Fishers, where he was pronounced dead.
