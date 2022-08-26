ANDERSON — The Mounds Mall and the adjoining properties are all listed to go on tax sale in Madison County on Oct. 3.
The Mounds Mall was closed permanently by the Cook family in April 2018.
Mark Squillante purchased the Mounds Mall in October 2019 for $12,000 after the previous owners, the Elda Corp., decided not to redeem the property.
Since than there have been several legal issues surrounding the Mounds Mall building and the property owned by the Elda Corp.
Currently, the property taxes owed on the Mounds Mall total $828,944.
The Mounds Mall was on the 2021 tax sale list but was removed by a local judge.
The Elda Corp. owes a total of $304,960 in property taxes with a partial payment made in 2020.
Anyone interested in buying the building or land would have to pay the back property taxes owed to Madison County.
Madison County Assessor Larry Davis said Squillante has filed an appeal with the county on the amount of the property tax assessment.
The Madison County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals has scheduled a hearing for Oct. 3.
Davis said the Elda Corp. is also seeking a hearing before the board.
Neither Cook or Squillante returned calls seeking comment.
The Indiana Court of Appeals in 2021 ruled that the Elda Corp. could not charge the Mounds Mall a lease on the land where the buildings are located.
The Indiana Supreme Court denied transfer to the state’s highest court on appeal by the Elda Corp. by Anderson attorney Jonathan Cook.
In a separate lawsuit, it was ruled that the Elda Corp. was the owner of the equipment of the Mounds Mall Theater, which was eventually removed.
Squillante said previously he is hoping to open the Mounds Mall in 2023 as an entertainment and event center.
The former McClain Military Museum property, which has been closed for several years on Crystal Street in Anderson is also on the tax sale.
A total of $283,402 in property taxes is owed on the property.