ANDERSON— Mounds State Park is said to be the home of fairy-like creatures called Pukwudgies.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, guests will have the opportunity to seek out these creatures, while hearing some of the various tales which stem from tribes like the Wompanoag, a tribe associated with the first Thanksgiving, and the Miami, of Indiana and Ohio.
Interpretive naturalist Kelley Morgan said the Puckwudgie Glow Hike is free with park admission, which is $7 for Indiana residents and $9 for out of state.
The hike will begin at the park's Nature Center at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m. Those attending should prepare for stairs and rough terrain.
Some think these creatures are made up, and others claim to have encountered them. Christopher Balvano, a folklorist and Florida high school teacher, said some time ago, three people told him a story of a potential Puckwudgie encounter.
"All three were in the woods when they came across this little creature that they described as kind of looking like a troll, but with a more dog-like nose," he said. "The creature returned to them, kind of like on the people's turf. One of them peered at the foot of their bed, the other one was looking into a second story window and the third (one) was in a parking lot."
The message was likely one of intimidation, she said. However, such intimidation could be thwarted with peanut butter cookies. Morgan said she's heard from some Native Americans that peanut butter cookies act as a kind of offering to ensure a peaceful passage.
Seeing a Puckwudgie can be diffiicult, as they are masters of disguise. Balvano said according to the mythology, they can shift into a variety of forms which he and his partner know all too well.
While exploring Mounds State Park, they had what could be a Puckwudgie encounter.
"All of the sudden, the area was just flooded, this was late summer, the area was just flooded with fireflies. Part of the mythology of Puckwudgies is that they can control all types of insects," he said. "We look into the woods and there is a shadow poking from behind the tree."
While they were walking down the "path" made by the fireflies, a red deer appeared between the two of them, which jumped a few times and disappears.
"Did I see a troll type creature? No, but I saw all the other elements of what is part of the Puckwudgie mythology," he said.
Morgan said stories of Puckwudgies began with the Wampanoag tribe from the New York area and had been picked up by the Miami, which inhabited Indiana. Some of these stories will be told during the hike.
Those wanting to know more about the hike can contact Mounds State Park at (765) 642-6627.