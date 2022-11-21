ANDERSON — Sixty spectacular displays and warm holiday cheer, all from the comfort of your own car.
That's what Night of Lights at Mounds State Park is offering again this year in the campground area.
Logistics coordinator Ray Meyer for the displays aid events will continue every weekend throughout December, including Christmas Day, plus New Year's Day.
Guests will not be charged park admission. Mounds doesn't charge visitors admission from November through February, Meyer said, to trim labor costs.
Visitors pay a fee of $5 a carload at the camp store, then can be on their way to driving through the various light displays.
Businesses, churches and other community organizations are sponsoring decorations.
Last year, they had around 4,260 cars drive through.
The event serves as a way to get folks in the holiday mood and raise funds for the park's many activities.
Folks will have the opportunity to decorate gingerbread cookies and create crafts to take home throughout the day on Dec. 10.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf will visit guests at Mounds State Park on Dec. 16 and 17. The trio will greet cars on their way to the camp store. Guests may pull aside if they wish to take a picture with Santa.
Those wanting more information about the Mounds park displays may call the park at 765-642-6627.