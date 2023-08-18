ANDERSON — Space exploration while staying grounded in Mounds State Park, is something folks can look forward to on Saturday.
Mounds State Park and the Muncie Astronomy Club will host a star party, beginning at 9 p.m.
Those in attendance will observe the night sky, according to Dan Malone, outreach coordinator for the Muncie Astronomy Club.
Saturday's sky should be lively with Mars and Saturn becoming visible, according to a map of the night sky from Sky & Telescope, a magazine suited for amateur astronomers.
Constellations such as Sagittarius, Capricorn, Draco, Ursa Major and Pegasus should also be visible that evening.
A telescope allows for a zoomed in, awe-inspiring view of the night sky, especially for young children.
The latter, Malone said, is often a highlight of the star parties. He loves seeing kids light up at the sight of planets and constellations.
Star parties are held every month from April to October, bringing about 30 people each time.