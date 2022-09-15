ANDERSON— Mounds State Park will host its annual Archaeology Days Sept. 24 through 25.
Kelley Morgan, an interpretive naturalist for the park said activities will include atlatl throwing, pinch pot making, cattail ducks and a lesson in garbology.
“Archaeologists study people, often in the past, by their material culture. Garbage is what we understand today, it helps modern people understand how we are able to use things to tell their story,” she said.
Those in attendance can bring in finds for identification. She said representatives from the Upper White River Archaeological Society will be present to assess objects people bring in.
In previous years, she said, prehistoric objects such as horn corals were brought by guests. Morgan said horn corals come from the time when Indiana was a warm inland sea, nearly 400 million years ago.
“Most people associate archaeology with the study of fossils. Archaeologists actually don’t study dinosaurs or fossils unless they were used by people. Since the common misconception has the public bringing us fossils, many of us become familiar with fossils in their geographic area of study,” she said.
Morgan said they try to drive attendance toward the 24th as it has the most activities. However, there will be activities on the 25th. Atlatl throwing, an hour-long Mounds hike beginning at 11 a.m., and a display of artifacts from the White River Archaeological Society in the park’s nature center.
Tours of the Bronnenberg House will be available for no extra cost. She said the event is free with park admission.
Morgan said the park contains 10 Native American-built earthworks, which are among the best preserved in Indiana. The park hosts various events throughout the year. More information can be found on their website.