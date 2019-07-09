Multiple units respond to Alexandria fire

ALEXANDRIA – Multiple emergency vehicles were called to a fire in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Alexandria on Tuesday.
Four engines from both Alexandria and Summitville, as well as two ambulances and several Madison County emergency vehicles, blocked the area surrounding the house.
Assistant Alexandria Police Chief Brian Burnett said a grease fire caused the house to go ablaze, but everyone, including pets, made it to safety.
Burnett said the house belonged to a young couple, and that the husband was in the kitchen and his wife was in the living room when the fire started. Burnett said the man left the kitchen for a moment, heard some crackling, walked back into the kitchen and saw bright orange flames.
Parts of the house had knotty pine paneling and went up quickly, he said.
Follow Dylan Trimpe @Trimp3 on Twitter. Email him at dylan.trimpe@heraldbulletin.com, or call 765-640-4840.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.