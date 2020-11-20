ANDERSON – A Muncie man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of molesting a child who was trying to show him a toy.
Aidan T. Cassidy, 21, 2100 block of North Glenwood Avenue, was charged with child molesting, fondling or touching a child younger than 14. Bond was set at $20,000.
Cassidy declined to make a statement to investigators about the alleged incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Brad Oster, the alleged victim reported to Kids Talk in the investigation that started Sept. 18 that the person was a boy who lived with her sister. The child, whose age was not listed in the affidavit, told investigators it happened only when she went to her sister’s house.
“(The child) said it only happened one time and she backed away from him,” the affidavit said. The Herald Bulletin does not identify alleged victims of child sexual abuse.
According to the report, the child’s mother witnessed the end of the incident after walking down a hallway toward the room where it occurred.
“Arlene told me she had taken her glasses off to rub her eyes and observed the suspect reaching out to (the child) and touching her,” the affidavit said. “Arlene said she thought the suspect had tickled (the child), however Arlene said (the child) took a step back and told the suspect to stop or he was going to make her pee.”
The mother said Cassidy was the only other person in the room when the incident occurred. She later asked her daughter what happened, and the child replied Cassidy had touched her while she was showing him her Shopkins, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.