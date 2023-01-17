ANDERSON — A Muncie man has been charged with the rape of a 16-year-old Alexandria girl.
Andrew Lowell Fullhart, 25, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Saturday. On Tuesday, the Madison County prosecutor’s office was given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges.
The probable cause affidavit filed by Madison County Sheriff’s Department officer Blake Callahan states he was called to Ball Memorial Hospital where the girl was taken for medical care.
A nurse at the hospital said the girl complained of being in extreme pain.
She was taken to Kids Talk for a forensic interview, where she stated she was watching television in her bedroom Saturday when Fullhart entered the room.
She said Fullhart left the bedroom but returned sometime later and locked the door before the alleged attack took place.
The mother of the girl took her to Ball Memorial Hospital.
Fullhart was arrested in Muncie and declined to make a statement to the arresting officers without an attorney being present.