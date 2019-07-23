ANDERSON — A Muncie resident is facing felony charges on suspicion of stealing a woman's purse at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Shelby Leighann Bryant, 29, is charged with Level 3 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury after she allegedly reached into a woman’s lap, who was sitting at a slot machine in the Anderson casino, and forcibly took her purse, according to an affidavit of probable cause by James Johnson of the Indiana Gaming Commission.
The victim told police she noticed Bryant standing nearby and watching her as she played the slot machine before the alleged robbery. She said she had pain to her hand and shoulder from the incident.
Bryant ran out of the casino door, got into a car and drove off with the victim’s purse which contained between $250 to $300 cash, a credit card and her identification, according to the affidavit.
“A surveillance review was able to identify the suspect as Shelby Bryant as she was asked to show her Indiana Driver’s License from when she entered the casino earlier in the evening,” according to Johnson’s affidavit.
Delaware County Sheriff’s Office located Bryant at her home and she told officers that she still had most of the money and had thrown the purse out on the highway, according to the affidavit.
Bryant said she would hire a private attorney during her initial hearing on Thursday and was released from jail after paying 10% cash deposit on her $20,000 bond Tuesday.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.