ANDERSON – Following a challenging summer as Madison County tried to return to normalcy after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, promoter Los Connell is hoping to do something positive by hosting an end-of-summer music festival.
The Indianapolis-based promoter, a member of Anderson’s Streaty family, will host the event starting at 5 p.m. Saturday in Streaty Park at West 19th Street and Park Avenue.
“I’m just wanting everybody to have a good time,” he said. “I’m hoping to do something positive, to have music and fun for the kids.”
The event allows Anderson performers to showcase their music. It will include performances by a variety of local acts, including Donnie Streaty IP, Big bag Integrated, Grand Daddy Purp, Ski Mask Riko, Trizzy G Train, Big Mo, Flokoe and Face Mobb MRC Ent.
“I feel like a lot of people down there are into music. There’s a lot of great music coming out of Anderson,” he said.
Connell, who tries to host events that highlight musicians from Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie, said he also is looking for an indoor venue where he can host monthly open mic nights for Madison county-based musicians.
