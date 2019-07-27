ANDERSON — It was a busy day for music in Madison County, kicking off with the annual Shadyside Bluegrass Festival at Shadyside Park.
Lawn chairs dotted the landscape at the park off Broadway Street as the twang of banjos and strums of acoustic guitars filled the air.
The Noblesville-based Boozehounds got the day started for the hundreds of festival-goers. More people filed in as the music continued throughout the day.
Most bluegrass fans had known about the party for some time and had it marked on their calendars for several months. Many attendees said they had been coming to the Shadyside Bluegrass Festival for years.
However, that wasn’t the case for Eric Schronce, who is originally from Tennessee and just happened upon the event. He didn’t have too many expectations coming into the day, but was hoping to continue a good weekend after seeing Lemon Wheel downtown on Friday night.
“I’m not a country music fan,” he said with a laugh. “But I grew up listening to bluegrass music and thought I’d expose my kids to it today.”
Yet, his kids seemed more interested in the nearby playground than they did the musicians on stage.
Following the Boozehounds were Canaltown Revival, Cumberland Gap, Elk Ridge and Mountain Laurel. Kenny Stinson and Perfect Tym’n capped the afternoon.
Though temperatures crept into the high 80s on Saturday, Shadyside was cool and breezy amongst the trees, which brought many attendees out of their air-conditioned homes and to the park — some from a little further away than others.
First-time festival-goer Lionel Purry and his dog made the trip from Gas City.
Purry is also originally from down south where bluegrass hails and said he has bluegrass blood in him.
“I’ve been going to bluegrass festivals like this since I was 20 years old,” he said. “I really like the sounds of the instruments, especially the banjo and fiddle.”
A couple of miles south of Shadyside Park was the seventh annual George W. Hiles Music Fest at the Dickmann Town Center. Unlike the bluegrass party up the road, the downtown show had much more of a rock-and-roll feel.
Str8Shooter, Hiles Brothers and the Pershing Drive bands lit up the stage.
Music continues today at Callaway Park with the Elwood Concert in the Park featuring the Junkyard Band at 4 p.m. In Pendleton, the Concert in the Park will be led by the Sara Howe Trio at 6 p.m. in Falls Park.
