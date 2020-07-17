ANDERSON — The Madison County chapter of the NAACP is willing to meet with Scott Norrick, the judge of the Edgewood Town Court, but on the condition that a recent Indiana Supreme Court investigation report be made public.
The Indiana Supreme Court investigated allegations of racist comments made by the chief court reporter. That court reporter has since resigned.
“The report from the Supreme Court has to be made public before we will meet,” NAACP chapter vice-president Bill Watson said. “They (Edgewood) requested the Supreme Court investigation, and the report should be made public.”
The town declined a request from The Herald Bulletin for a copy of the report.
Earlier this week in a news release, the NAACP stated that it wants Norrick to clarify his position on civil rights.
Norrick said Thursday he wants to meet with the NAACP.
Norrick said in a text message that he didn’t understand why the local NAACP chapter didn’t reach out to him before issuing a statement to the news media.
“Is the goal to get at the heart of the matter or to further instill division?” he said. “I’m not about everyone doing the same thing as in the past. We need to all do better at communication and diversity.”
In the news release, the NAACP asks Norrick, who is running for the judgeship of Madison Circuit Court Division 5, to state publicly his position on race, racism and diversity.
James Burgess, president of the NAACP chapter, said it is the responsibility of the organization to make sure it has all the information.
“Our intent is to hear both sides,” he said. “There is always another side to every story.”
Burgess said the intent is to ask the same question of every candidate for elective office.
“We would expect them to take a position on civil rights,” he said.
