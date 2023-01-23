ANDERSON – The newly elected president of the local branch of the NAACP said the organization is looking to revive interest in two agreements with Anderson.
Larry McClendon on Sunday said the NAACP signed the Fair Share agreement with the city of Anderson in 1993.
He said the agreement is meant to allow minorities to get a fair share of contracts awarded by the city.
“It was supposed to be transparent with the NAACP," McClendon said. “It dealt with contracts and the promotion of Blacks on the police and fire departments and other city departments.”
The city council, he said, had approved an ordinance establishing a Commission for African American Males, originally commissioned in December 1998 to analyze how Black men are at an advantage and to develop solutions.
But, according to commission member James Coker, the commission did not achieve much because of internal conflicts, loss of interest and the sheer size. The original commission, which stopped meeting in 2003, had 23 members, according to current commission member Floyd Edwards. Now, the commission has 11.
During the commission’s first meeting since its recommissioning in March 2009, the commissioners asked the community to openly discuss how they can improve education for and prevent incarceration of Black men in Anderson.
The commission has been inactive for more than a decade.
“Everybody knows we have a problem,” McClendon said. “Gun violence and drug abuse is crazy. We need help. We want to work with the city, but the funding has to come from the city.”
McClendon said resources are needed to encourage young Black people to start their own businesses.
“There needs to be money put into the commission to start after school programs,” he said.
McClendon said he has the support of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., Anderson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Juvenile Court Judge Steve Koester.
“Survival trumps everything,” he said of young men earning money on the streets. “They're working on the streets to make a few dollars to help pay rent and purchase essentials.”
McClendon said a local program has been started, but it needs the financial resources.
“The NAACP is power,” he said. “There are lawsuits we can bring to obtain justice in our community.”
McClendon said the organization wants to unite all members of the community to help elevate the poor people of all races in the city.
“We need the whole community to be involved in the NAACP,” he said. “We’re dealing with culture. We’re so far behind, we can’t catch-up.”