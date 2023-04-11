ANDERSON — She was married, raised three children, and did other "normal" things while battling relentless depression accompanying her schizophrenia.
For Karen Barnard, her schizophrenia sometimes came with voices inside her head.
In 1999, a voice told her to commit suicide, which she eventually attempted.
Two hospitalizations and an array of medications later, Barnard finally found her happy medium. Medication wasn't enough. She needed a community.
While cleaning a building for her job, she overheard someone talking about NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a group that advocates for and supports those affected by mental illness and their families.
She was soon directed to Robert "Bob" and Dorothy "Dot" Denniston who told her about NAMI.
"I had been in therapy. This was just something extra. When I got into it, I realized how much it helped," she said.
"It doesn't replace therapy. It just compliments it. It gives you a chance to say how you're feeling around other people who are going through the same thing."
Barnard joined the support group Connections in which folks attempt to connect with others via their common struggles. Barnard later became a facilitator for the group in which she directs discussion.
Connections, as with most gatherings, was halted during the pandemic.
As restrictions have lifted, NAMI's Madison County chapter is meeting again. Barnard said connections meets on the third floor of the Anderson Public Library the first Saturday of every month at 1 p.m.
Barnard said NAAMI both locally and beyond provides a sense of camaraderie.
Connections is not the only group hosted in Anderson. There's a group for families of folks with mental illness.
"(It) gives family members a chance to voice their frustrations like if they have a family member is not wanting to comply if they need medication or something," she said.
"The family support helps those people to really say, 'help, my family needs help and I don't know what to do.'"
That group meets every third Thursday at the Community Hospital Education Center at 1923 N. Madison Ave, near the corner of Cross Street.