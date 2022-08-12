ANDERSON — The next step for Anderson to begin distributing its share of American Rescue Plan funds is the establishment of several committees.
The Anderson City Council Tuesday passed two ordinances spelling out how the bulk of the $23.1 million will be spent, including $9 million for water system upgrades.
The ordinance calls for the naming of five different committees to review the applications and make recommendations to the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the council.
Broderick and Council President Rebecca Crumes both indicated they want to expedite the process.
The five committees are small business and restaurants; non-profit organizations; homeowner assistance; affordable housing; and homeless.
Each committee will consist of eight members, with the council and mayor each naming four members.
Two of Broderick’s appointments are the directors of the Economic Development and Community Development departments on each of the five committee and two local residents to each committee.
The council will appoint two members to each committee and select two residents to serve on each of the five committees.
Another requirement is that those appointed to the various committees be residents of Anderson.
“I want to identify folks that will help to administer the funds,” Broderick said Thursday. “Some of them might end up working together, like the small business and not-for-profit committees.”
Broderick said the next step is the development of a template that will include guidelines for businesses and organizations wanting to apply for funding.
“We will look at what other communities have done to design the application process and establish deadlines,” he said.
Broderick said he will ask two department heads for recommendations of local residents to serve on the committees.
Crumes said Friday the process of appointing the committee members should not take long.
“The committees have to serve as a check and balance,” she said. “I want to appoint people who will attend the meetings, show an interest and be diverse to represent the city.”
Crumes said she would like to appoint a Republican and Democrat member of the council to the five committees.
She said Councilman Ty Bibbs has provided a list of community members who could potentially serve.
“We want people that want to be there and have an interest in bettering our community,” she said.
Crumes said it might be necessary to call a special meeting of the council to complete the process of selecting the members of the committees.
PREMIUM PAY
Included in the ordinance approved by the council is $3 million for premium pay to city workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re working to finalize the premium pay,” Broderick said.