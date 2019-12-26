ALEXANDRIA — Todd Naselroad expects to make only one major administrative change when he takes over Alexandria’s City Hall on Wednesday.
The Republican mayor-elect is expected to name former two-term Madison County Sheriff Terry Richwine, a Democrat, as chief of the Alexandria Police Department, replacing Matt Ellis, who is expected to be made a captain.
“It doesn’t matter to me which party he belongs to. I want the best person for the job, you know,” he said.
Brian Cuneo will continue in his role as fire chief.
Naselroad, a city employee who is burning through his vacation time before being sworn in at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day, said he has relied on outgoing Mayor Ron Richardson – who followed Richwine as Madison County sheriff – as he steps into the role.
“Ron’s been really, really kind to me, allowing me to have access to the mayor’s office. He’s making my transition very easy, very smooth,” he said.
Naselroad, who did an overnight ride-along on Christmas with an Alexandria patrolman, said he is appointing a new police chief because the department needs more structure.
“They like structure, and I think Terry, through his years of experience, will bring structure to the department,” he said. “There are rules in place. The rules have gotten a little lax. It’s nothing bad about Matt or anybody who’s been chief.”
Richwine, who most recently resigned in 2017 after 10 years as director of investigations for the Indiana Horse Racing Commission, has nearly four decades of law enforcement experience. A former assistant chief of police for the Anderson Police Department, the Anderson resident and Army veteran also is owner of Jimmie’s Dairy Bar in Pendleton.
“I left the gaming commission in 2017 thinking I would retire,” he said. “But when Mayor Naselroad called me, I told him I wasn’t looking for a job. After talking to him for a while, I don’t know, his enthusiasm and his desire to do some good for the town of Alexandria was infectious, and I just couldn’t refuse.”
Richwine said he’s already met with Ellis and his assistant chief, talked to patrol officers and participated in a roll call.
“They have got a lot of positives up there, and I just want to accentuate the positives and see what we can do to continue the forward movement of the department,” he said.
Naselroad also is expected to fill the vacant positions of economic development director and building commissioner.
Though a building commissioner remains to be named, the economic director position will be filled part time by consultant Alan Moore, who also works with the city of Elwood, Naselroad said.
“He’s the person I want. That’s the only way I could get him,” he said. “We’ll see how this works out for us. If it doesn’t, it will change.”
Moore could not be reached for comment.
Economic development, especially along Indiana 9, was a major element of Naselroad’s election platform. He said he was impressed with Moore’s experience, especially in the area of blight elimination.
“I think (Moore is) going to take what Warren’s done and keep going with it. I think Warren’s done a great job,” he said about Warren Brown, who left for a job in Blackford County. “Hopefully, he’s got the experience necessary to move us forward in that position, even being part time.”
Naselroad said he’s also not certain whether the building commissioner position will remain full time.
The mayor-to-be said he also likely will end the contract with stormwater/wastewater consultant Randy Hamilton. He said he’s not certain how much money would be saved.
“I feel my department heads know how to run their departments,” he said.
