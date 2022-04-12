ANDERSON — At the Anderson Community Schools’ board meeting Tuesday night, two members of the American Indian Movement addressed the board with concerns about Anderson High School’s Indian mascot.
“We’re here to hold this school district and all other public institutions accountable (to remove) Native mascots from school systems,” said Rachel Thunder.
She explained that these types of mascots perpetuate racial stereotypes and cultural misappropriation.
“(They) negatively impact the identity and the psychological development of our indigenous children and create a negative learning environment for all children,” Thunder said.
“The symbols, images and mascot teach non-Native children that its acceptable to participate in culturally abusive behavior and perpetuate inaccurate misconceptions of our people and our sacred practices.”
Thunder further noted that the district says it values cultural understanding, diversity and equity, but she said it continues to portray Natives in a harmful manner.
Maria WarPath explained that she has school-age children who are exposed to Native mascots and other related imagery.
“My daughter has been called a prairie n-word at her school.”
Her daughter is not a student in Anderson Community Schools.
WarPath noted that the district says it continues to use the Indian mascot because it has done so for over 50 years.
“These are our images. This is our people. This is our culture. And to you, it’s a mascot. This is unacceptable.”
Thunder further explained that many groups of Native people, including the Delaware-Lenape people, oppose any use of Native mascots.
“We demand that you change your mascot and until you do, and other schools in Indiana do, we are not going to stop.”
At the start of the meeting, Superintendent Joe Cronk informed the community that ACS is conducting an internal review of all the ways it uses the Indian mascot.
“Things like statues, carvings on buildings, letterheads, team uniforms (or) signage in a gym,” he said.
Once the internal review is completed, the district will provide a report to both the Delaware Tribe of Indians and the Delaware Nation and discuss with them where and how to go forward, Cronk said.
In March, Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement at ACS, said that the district expected the internal review to be completed by the end of April. After that, the district would conduct an external review.