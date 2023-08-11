ANDERSON — A group that has developed and maintains the trails at the Rangeline Nature Preserve is seeking a way to keep people from camping on the property.
The 180-acre nature preserve is regularly used by mountain bikers and hikers, who frequent three trails that cover approximately six miles.
At a July meeting, Jeff Carter and Ben Orcutt raised concerns about a number of homeless people staying at the nature preserve and leaving trash.
“We discussed the camping situation at the July meeting,” Carter told members of the Anderson City Council Thursday.
Carter said the campers are gone and within two weeks all the tents were gone.
“There was trash scattered,” he said.
Carter said a cleanup crew removed all the trash and the city of Anderson removed it from the location.
“It’s looking very nice out there now,” he said.
Carter asked what could be done to keep similar incidents from happening.
He suggested placing signs reading “No overnight camping.”
“That’s the million-dollar question,” councilman Jeff Freeman said. “There are similar problems along the White River.
“I have been robbed and shot at along the river,” he said. “No one has come up with a solution.”
Freeman said homeless people camping is a mental health issue and they need to get help.
Carter said it’s also a drug addiction problem.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon asked if the homeless campers can be put in jail.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said they can’t be arrested.
“It’s not a crime to be homeless,” he said.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said a committee can be appointed to solve the problem as a community.
Orcutt asked for the re-establishment of the homeless committee.
“There are steps we can take that can lead to progress,” he said.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said signage would be a good first step.